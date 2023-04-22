Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.