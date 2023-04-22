Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $34.13

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.
FDMT stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $724.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
