Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $34.13

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

FDMT stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $724.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.