Brokerages Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) PT at $9.50

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $895.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

