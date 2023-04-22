Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

