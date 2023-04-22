Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $7.71

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

