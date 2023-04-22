Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

SOVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

SOVO stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at $40,265,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $401,905.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,830,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,206 shares of company stock worth $5,163,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sovos Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sovos Brands by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

