Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

CPPMF stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.99.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

