The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Middleby Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.52. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $163.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

