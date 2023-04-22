Moody’s Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Moody’s Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

MCO stock opened at $303.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

