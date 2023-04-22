Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.6 %

LAD opened at $227.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

