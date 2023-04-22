Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.29. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 142,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 300.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

