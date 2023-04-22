Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
