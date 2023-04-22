Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Boosted by Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

