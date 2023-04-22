Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

