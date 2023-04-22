Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lowered by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

