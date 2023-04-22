Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Boosted by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a PE ratio of 184.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

