Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CDW Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at CDW
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.
About CDW
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.