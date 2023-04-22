Desjardins Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.2 %
EQX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
