Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Centene Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Centene Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.