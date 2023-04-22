KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

