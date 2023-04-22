Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE FNV opened at $152.30 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

