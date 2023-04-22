Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
