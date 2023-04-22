Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloom Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of BE opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.