Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cigna Group Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The Cigna Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.76 EPS.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $252.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

