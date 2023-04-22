Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exelon Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.