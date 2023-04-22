AutoNation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $20.73 per share.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of AN stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

