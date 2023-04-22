JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $79.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

