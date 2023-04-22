Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

NYSE AG opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.