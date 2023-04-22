Morgan Stanley Boosts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $45.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

