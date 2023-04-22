Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

