Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

