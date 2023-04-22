AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Financial Survey

Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarium Tiedemann and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarium Tiedemann N/A -70.50% 5.30% AllianceBernstein 6.76% 17.94% 16.87%

Volatility & Risk

Alvarium Tiedemann has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.3% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alvarium Tiedemann and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarium Tiedemann 0 0 0 0 N/A AllianceBernstein 0 3 2 0 2.40

AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvarium Tiedemann and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarium Tiedemann N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $4.05 billion 1.01 $274.17 million $2.71 13.32

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Alvarium Tiedemann on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvarium Tiedemann



About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

