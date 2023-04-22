Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) versus Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Critical Comparison

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $9.66 billion 2.77 $1.48 billion $3.80 18.86 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.8% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 4 7 0 2.64 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $72.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.34% 15.93% 4.01% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is composed of reinsurance underwriting which offers specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate segment represents net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

