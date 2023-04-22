Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$65.79.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$59.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.67.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

