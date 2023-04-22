Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Grows By 12.1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Izotropic Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of IZOZF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

