Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Grows By 12.1%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Izotropic Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of IZOZF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Izotropic

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.