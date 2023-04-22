Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,558 put options on the company. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 800 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $343.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $429.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.51.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.