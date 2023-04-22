Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,775 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 7,096 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 125,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,827 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 150,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.