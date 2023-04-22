Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $33,249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

