Sweet Earth Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 24th (OTCMKTS:SEHCF)

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of SEHCF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Sweet Earth
