Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 24th

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 24th.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

