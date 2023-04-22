Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KNOS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get Kronos Advanced Technologies alerts:

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.