Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

KREF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 148,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 268,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

