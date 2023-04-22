The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $156.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

