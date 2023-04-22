StockNews.com Downgrades Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to Buy

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSE SEB opened at $3,999.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,334.00.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

