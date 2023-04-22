NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.76. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

