NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
NL Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NL opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.76. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
About NL Industries
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
