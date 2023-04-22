StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,983,239 shares of company stock worth $1,291,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.