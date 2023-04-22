StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,983,239 shares of company stock worth $1,291,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.