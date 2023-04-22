StockNews.com Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

NYSE:CCK opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Crown by 559.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,112,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

