Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

