Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

