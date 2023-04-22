Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GES opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.