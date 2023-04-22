Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$55.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

